It started out in a church closet at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Port Charlotte in January 2008.
Richard and Clara Peters opened a small food pantry to support area residents during difficult economic times.
In 2013, a building was purchased to house the goods of the growing pantry, and a resale clothing shop was started to help keep the pantry stocked with food.
The need has grown greater in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, and when supplies dried up, the food pantry temporarily closed on March 20.
Leaders at St. Vincent de Paul were happy to announce the reopening of the pantry at Toledo Blade and State Road 776 this week.
“We have volunteers in their 70s, 80s and some are in their 90s, and we were getting nervous about exposing them to the virus,” said Pat Krasenics, office manager at SVDP. “We just didn’t feel safe, so we closed.”
Volunteers from the resale shop, office and food pantry joined forces to make the distribution of food possible for the needy starting this past Monday.
“We served 27 families, which included the homeless and seniors,” Krasenics said.
Office volunteers placed 276 calls to clients who visit the pantry on a monthly basis.
“The clients were grateful for the call and said they did need food and planned to come to the pantry when it reopens,” Krasenics said.
The organization gets weekly deliveries from the Harry Chapin Food Bank, but members are looking for more alternative options locally. They’re hoping to get some cash donations to purchase meats and canned goods.
“The pantry is running low,” Krasenics said. “We are concerned about getting food.”
The food pantry is located at 17783 Toledo Blade in Port Charlotte. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Donations are accepted during these hours.
The resale shop next to the site remains closed at this time.
“We’ll open again as soon as local businesses are allowed to reopen,” Krasenics said. “Items sold from the store keep our shelves stocked.”
Food is distributed in the parking lot in a drive-through format. No financial assistance is available at this time. Monetary donations and food will be accepted during hours of operation. Anyone who needs food is welcome.
“If you’re waiting on your unemployment check and need food now, don’t hesitate to come and see us,” Krasenics said. “If we have the food, we’ll gladly share it.”
For more information or to make a donation, contact Richard Peters at 941-258-3398.
