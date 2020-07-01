PORT CHARLOTTE — It all started in 2013 with a booth at the local flea market to sell donated items to support the St. Vincent dePaul food pantry. The flea market booth was closed in 2014 and the resale shop opened in a leased store. The store was very successful and in 2015 an adjacent store unit became available doubling the resale shop space.
Due to the coronavirus, the store was closed in March but reopened Wednesday. Limited access will be granted with a doorman providing assistance. Mandatory requirements for anyone entering the store will be a face mask, hands sanitized and temperature checked.
Donations of clothing, housewares, books, and furniture are always accepted. Call the shop for more information at 941-764-8807.
Store hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
