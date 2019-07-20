By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — The list is long.
Glue, a pencil pouch, pencils, two packs of dry-erase markers, multi-colored highlighters, erasers, a wide-ruled notebook, paper, a ream of computer paper, colored pencils, two boxes of tissues, one folder, a box of Ziploc baggies, scissors and roughly four spiral notebooks.
That is the required school supplies list this year for fifth graders at Myakka River Elementary School.
A grade higher, students need all that plus blue and black pens, a hand-held pencil sharpener, five pocket folders, and plenty of lined, white notebook paper, according to Punta Gorda Middle School’s 6th grade general supplies list.
And the list only grows the older the student gets.
Thanks to the Back 2 School Bash held Saturday, though, parents got some relief from the numerous, and sometimes costly, amount of supplies required each year.
Parents lined up Saturday morning at the Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center so their kids could pick out a backpack of their choice with all the required school supplies.
“It takes a load off parents,” said Corrin Chiasson, who’s daughter Mackenzie Warner was going into sixth grade. Chiasson would remember visiting multiple stores before the school year just to get Warner everything she needed.
The event had 350 backpacks for students in kindergarten through 5th grade. There were 150 backpacks for students in 6th through 12th grades.
“We’re trying to give back to the community as much as we can,” said recreation supervisor Mike Norton.
“It’s a great event to meet neighbors,” added Fabien Desrouleaux, the recreation supervisor who organized this year’s event.
A majority of the supplies came through donations and sponsors. The event was sponsored by Walmart, the Peace River Picklers, Centennial Bank, Lions International, United Way of Charlotte County and the Charlotte County Department of Health.
Thirty minutes after opening their doors, the team estimated they had roughly 75 backpacks left.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
