The Florida Department of Environmental Protection stated in a news release that two water treatment plants in the area are doing a great job serving customers and the environment.
The DEP announced last week it gave Plant Operations Excellence Awards for 2018 to Peace River Manasota Regional Water Treatment Plant and Babcock Ranch Water Utility.
Each year, DEP presents awards to domestic wastewater and drinking water facilities around the state, which are demonstrating excellence in operation, maintenance, innovative treatment, waste reduction, pollution prevention, recycling or other achievements.
The facilities “demonstrate a special commitment to excellence in management through dedicated professionalism and have an impeccable history of record-keeping compliance,” according to the news release from DEP.
“This award is a tribute to our staff that works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to provide our region with a safe and reliable drinking water supply around the clock,” said Patrick Lehman, executive director of the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, in a press release.
The authority provides more than 25 million gallons per day of drinking water for distribution to residents and businesses in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.
The emerging town of Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County, powers its Water Utilities plants by the sun.
“All reclaimed water is metered and charged to the user thus keeping our customers consistent with the community commitment to be the most sustainable place to live in the U.S.,” states information from Town & Country Utilities, which runs the plant at Babcock. “The beneficial use of reclaimed water has reduced the per capita water usage from a state average ... of 85 gallons per capita domestic residential use to 30 gallons per capita at Babcock Ranch.”
“Town and Country Utilities is proud to announce the Babcock Ranch Water Utilities Water Treatment Plant and Water Reclamation Facility received the Department of Environmental Protection 2018 Drinking Water Plant Operations Excellence Award and the Department of Environmental Protection 2018 Domestic Wastewater Plant Operations Excellence Award,” said Jon Mayer, Town & Country utility director.
Statewide, DEP handed out awards to 18 facilities, including 10 domestic wastewater facilities and eight drinking water facilities statewide.
Punta Gorda orgnizations get grantsThe ARCHway Institute announced it gave out $2,000 in grants to two organizations in Punta Gorda this month.
ARCHway is a nonprofit that that aims to expand evidence-based treatment of mental health and addictive disorders.
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office “Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative” got a $1,500 grant for scholarships. ARCHway said in a press release that was made possible by Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce donations.
And Drug Free Punta Gorda got a $500 Educational Grant too “for the purchase of educational and prevention materials to be used in the area schools.”
Two fundraising events in Punta Gorda are scheduled next month involving ARCHway.
The ARCHway Charity Tennis Mixer is on March 8 at Twin Isles Country Club in Punta Gorda with a $40 entry fee and 1:30 p.m. registration. For more details or to register visit: thearchwayinstitute.org/3-8-tennis-mixer-cocktail-party-punta-gorda-fl/
Then, on March 9 ARCHway is holding its fifth annual Florida Charity Golf, Lunch and Silent Auction Event also at Twin Isles Country Club with a $40 entry fee and 7 a.m. registration. For more details or to register visit: thearchwayinstitute.org/3-9-golf-tournament-lunch-and-silent-auction-event-punta-gorda-fl/
Environmental health office relocatingThe Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County announced last week that its Environmental Health staff working in the Building Department of Murdock Circle are moving to the Department of Health location at 1100 Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Staff will cease operations at Murdock Circle at the close of business on March 1. This concludes a transition that began a year ago to consolidate resources to improve services, according to a press release from the DOH.
The Environmental Health program provides inspections of facilities such as tattoo and piercing shops, group care facilities, food establishments, mobile home parks, and swimming pools, as well as processes applications and conducts site evaluations for septic systems.
All Environmental Health services will continue to be available at Loveland Boulevard. For client convenience there will be a drop box in Murdock, with collections scheduled daily.
For more information call 941-624-7200.
Traveling Peculiarium departs Feb. 26The Great Mr. Swindle’s Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden is going on under a big top tent through Feb. 26 at The City Marketplace, 115 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
Patrons can meet and mingle with show characters that sporadically appear in Dr. Elixir’s Drink-Ory Garden, which opens one hour before the start of each show.
The show is sponsored by The Kiwanis Club Punta Gorda, which gets a portion of the proceeds.
For more information or tickets visit www.mrswindles.com or call 1-941-445-7309.
Car wash fundraisers todayCharlotte High School’s Naval Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps is holding a car wash fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. today at Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
The cadets are raising funds to attend the state drill championships in March.
Also, the Pride of Port Charlotte Marching Band is holding a car wash today at Charlotte State Bank & Trust at 24163 Peachland Blvd. in Port Charlotte.
The young musicians will be washing cars from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the far side of the bank parking lot, and are raising money to help buy new instruments and repair old ones.
Kids are requesting a $5 minimum for each car wash at both events, but donations in any amount are appreciated.
— Do you have News of Note to share? Email it with JPEG photos to andrea.praegitzer@yoursun.com
