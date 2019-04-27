Becky Copenhaver

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s South District recently recognized Becky Copenhaver (middle) for her commitment to environmental awareness. Becky’s articles and field work increased public education about the role native species serve in our local ecosystem, according to a news release. Copenhaver is a Certified Horticultural Professional, Certified Landscape Designer, and a Charlotte County Master Gardener. She operates Becky’s Garden Shoppe in Punta Gorda. As a Master Gardener volunteering at the UF/IFAS Charlotte County Extension Service, Copenhaver has led several environmental projects for the county. She also has written garden columns in the Sun.

