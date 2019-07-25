PUNTA GORDA — A former railroad bisecting 80,000-plus acres of state-managed land was approved for purchase by state officials Thursday morning.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) is acquiring approximately 129 acres within the Babcock-Webb Wildlife Management Area of Charlotte County for conservation. The land is currently owned by New Jersey-based Zemel Family Ventures.
The acquisition passed unanimously by the Board of Trustees at Thursday morning's Tallahassee meeting. The Board of Trustees includes Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Service Nikki Fried.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), FDEP and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hope to close on the deal by September, according to FWC spokesperson Larame Ferry. The land will be managed by the FWC.
"This is a priority acquisition for FWC," wrote David Johnson, a Wildlife and Habitat Management section leader for the FWC to the FDEP. "The Zemel tract ... contains the only road on the BWWMA (Babcock-Webb Wildlife Management Area) providing full north-south access to many parts of the area, which are otherwise inaccessible."
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection plans to buy the 8.2 mile stretch for $395,650. However, if Federal Wildlife and Sport Restoration funding is approved, the cost could be reduced to $98,913, or 25 percent.
"We expect successful funding for the grant," said FDEP spokesperson Weesam Khoury.
The land is part of the Florida Forever project, a statewide program to collect lands that would "improve management of existing state-managed conservation lands," according to the meeting's agenda.
The 129 acres include a railroad station site and an abandoned railroad corridor spanning approximately 8.2 miles long and 100 feet wide, according to FDEP documents for the acquisition.
"These conservation lands provide important water quality protection, conserve vital wildlife habitat and corridors, and enhance the quality of life in the region and the state," Johnson wrote.
The Babcock-Webb Wildlife Management Area is currently 80,700 acres, according to the FWC.
