Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — flanked by Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler and state Sen. Joe Gruters — speaks to media Feb. 10 at a COVID-10 vaccine pop-up drive-thru vaccination site in Venice as a part of a Department of Health-Sarasota County event.
VENICE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that it “might not be a bad idea” for the state to return to daily reporting of COVID-19 statistics.
Doing so would provide the public current information on a more timely basis that has been happening since the state switched in early June to publishing a Weekly Situation Report each Friday.
The state still reports daily cases, deaths and testing rate to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) but the numbers don’t always agree with those the state later releases to the public.
And there was a dispute between the state and the CDC this week when the agency lumped together three days’ worth of data into two and reported inflated numbers of cases. Even after a correction the two sets of number didn’t agree.
The Aug. 13 report wasn’t available at FloridaHealthCovid19.gov Friday afternoon and the CDC website hadn’t been updated with Thursday’s data. But the Florida Hospital Association’s Twitter account reported 23,933 new COVID-19 cases for Aug. 12.
That was about 900 cases fewer than the record 24,869 cases the CDC shows for Wednesday but it would put the total for the week at about 150,000 cases, up from about 134,500 last week.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the state set another record for hospitalizations Friday, with 15,840 beds filled with COVID-19 patients.
ICU bed occupancy was essentially unchanged from Thursday, with 3,230 patients compared to 3,232.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital saw a small increase in its COVID-19 census Friday, from 205 patients to 209, but still two fewer than the record 211 patients on Wednesday.
According to its website, 90% of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
ICU occupancy increased from 45 to 47 but the seven-day positivity rate went down, from 18.7% to 18.2%. The rate for the prior period was 13.8%.
The hospital reported four more deaths, bringing the total for the week to 18.
The Sarasota County School District reported slight increases in isolations — 48 staff, up from 45 Thursday, and 199 students, compared to 191 — and similar decreases in quarantines — from 20 to 17 for staff and 114 to 103 for students.
In the previous 48 hours, 20 people had been directed to isolate and none to quarantine.
