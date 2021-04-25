The Florida Legislature is moving closer toward ending its 50-year-old, no-fault insurance law, pitting lawyers, medical providers, lawmakers, and industry groups against each other, while local insurance agents ponder the impact on their clients.
On April 19, the state House of Representatives voted 18-2 for House Bill 719, which would repeal no-fault. This came on the heels of the Senate’s similar Bill 54, which passed the previous week with a 39-1 vote.
When asked whether this was a good thing or a bad thing for motorists, Jim Nolan Jr., who owns Nolan Family Insurance, said, “It’s debatable, to be honest; nobody knows for sure.”
Nolan helped The Daily Sun “walk through” what a new insurance law would mean.
Florida would go from being a no-fault state to a tort state, in which at-fault drivers in a crash are responsible for paying the other driver’s medical expenses. The at-fault driver would also pay for additional damages, such as loss of wages and “pain and suffering” whose definition could be broader now that there would be no limit as to the amount one could sue for and be awarded in a lawsuit.
Unlike the no-fault system, in a tort system, someone must be found to be at fault for causing the accident. Then, the at-fault party would be responsible for damages sustained.
Florida’s current law requires drivers to carry personal injury protection coverage of $10,000. The new law would instead require drivers to carry bodily injury liability (BIL) coverage with limits starting at $25,000 per person.
The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov), posts the current insurance requirements: Before a person registers a vehicle with at least four wheels in Florida, they must show proof of PIP protection and Property Damage Liability (PDL) automobile insurance. PIP covers 80% of all necessary and reasonable medical expenses up to $10,000 resulting from a covered injury, no matter who caused the crash. PDL coverage pays for damage to another person’s property caused by the insured or someone else driving their vehicle.
Proof of PIP/PDL coverage must be issued by an insurance company licensed in Florida to sell policies or by qualifying for a self-insurance certificate issued by FLHSMV.
Any vehicle with a current Florida registration must:
be insured with PIP and PDL insurance at the time of vehicle registration.
have a minimum of $10,000 in PIP and a minimum of $10,000 in PDL.
have continuous coverage even if the vehicle is not being driven or is inoperable.
If the state does away with no-fault and the $10,000 minimum PIP requirement, drivers would then have to carry bodily injury liability (BIL) — currently mandated only for taxis — starting at $25,000 per person, and $50,000 for bodily injury or death to two or more person, according to insurancejournal.com. But PIP is the part of the policy that would pay the insured’s medical expenses.
Under the new law, the insured would also have to retain the existing $10,000 financial responsibility requirement for property damage liability (PDL). But gone would be dollar limitations on recovering pain and suffering damages under PIP.
According to the Insurance Research Council, Florida is the sixth worst state with the most uninsured motorists — a whopping 20.4%, or one out of five while for those who are insured, they are paying the highest premiums in the nation, according to MarketWatch data.
Nolan said an industry webinar revealed that 20% to 25% of Florida vehicles on the road are uninsured or have just the basic minimal coverage, which is why it is important for a driver to have uninsured motorist (UM) coverage, he said.
Regardless of whether the state is no-fault or goes to a tort system, UM coverage is a component of an auto insurance policy that provides coverage when the policyholder is in an accident with someone who does not have insurance. It is an add-on to a standard auto policy and pays for injuries to the policyholder and passengers if the other driver is legally responsible for the accident.
Various statistics attribute Florida’s high rate of uninsured drivers to poverty, and critics of the new law point out if motorists have to pay more, then more will drop their coverage and we would see more uninsured motorists on the road.
The definition of “pain and suffering” could be argued more, once the no-fault law’s financial threshold disappears.
That’s where the lawyers come in; according to various websites, law firms are in favor of removing the financial threshold, meaning the dollar amount a plaintiff could sue for and possibly receive, would have no limit once the state gets rid of its no-fault law.
Senator Danny Burgess, sponsor of SB 54, maintains his bill would eliminate fraud in the system that would lower costs and would offer an overall reduction in rates. He said the bill is trying to right a “very broken system.”
The Personal Insurance Federation of Florida’s president and CEO Michael Carlson, said in a statement: “While the Senate bill includes an attempt at bad faith reform, it has been weakened by a trial bar to the point that it may not help reduce lawsuits.”
Insurance companies under the new law, would be able to offer medical payments coverage with limits of $10,000 with a deductible in order to cover medical expenses of the insured, plus they can offer other policy limits exceeding $5,000 and may offer deductibles up to $500.
However, critics say not all those insured would take the added coverage, which is where healthcare providers and hospitals chimed in, saying at least with PIP, they are guaranteed to get paid 80% of the injured insured’s medical expenses, up to $10,000.
The Senate bill requires that insurers must reserve the first $5,000 of MedPay benefits for 30 days to pay providers of emergency services or hospital inpatient care ... provided they have the MedPay benefit in their policy.
Senate President Wilton Simpson said in a statement, “For everyone’s protection, drivers must be insured at sufficient levels,” adding that PIP coverage levels “are clearly insufficient.”
Another group opposing the change is the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) whose assistant vice president of state government relations, Logan McFaddin, said in a statement, “Florida drivers are on a collision course with higher auto insurance costs.”
He went on to cite date analyzed by the APCIA, saying the new law could raise auto insurance costs, on the average, by $455 a year. Drivers who carry the lowest levels of coverage would not have to pay for higher coverage, raising their premiums as high as $860.
Nolan summed it up this way: “I’d rather deal with the devil I know than the devil I don’t.”
