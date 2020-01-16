PUNTA GORDA — The decade of rapid growth at the Punta Gorda Airport has started to relax.
The airport’s CEO James Parish gave his annual “State of the Airport” presentation Thursday at the first Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting of the year. Included were numerous graphs expressing just how fast the airport has thrived, but how in recent years that progress has leveled off.
“We’ve experienced outstanding growth at Punta Gorda Airport over the last 15 years,” said PGD CEO James Parish. “We’ve had great elected leadership on the Airport Authority Board, and I’m honored they charged me with managing the transformative projects that got us here.”
Commercial air service has leveled off in recent years, Parish said, increasing by a mere 4.3% between 2018 and 2019 compared to the 21.95% jump between 2017 and 2018.
But in 2010, the first full year with Allegiant as an air carrier at PGD, the amount of passengers was a little over 182,000. That year also had Direct Air as an air carrier, which accounted for 116,500 of those passengers.
Last year ended with 1.64 million passengers, with Allegiant as the sole air carrier.
Cash reserves, which the airport has for future projects, have also grown. Starting at $11.45 million at the end of 2018, 2019 ended with $4.2 million more. Meanwhile, nine years ago, the airport had almost $3.52 million in cash reserves.
Even the manpower at the airport has almost tripled in size, going from 37 total employees in 2010 to 95 in 2019.
“Staff has done a tremendous job in marshaling resources to meet the needs of the community,” said Airport Authority Chair Pam Seay, praising how the airport has increased its economic impact for the area over the last 20 years.
The next meeting is 9 a.m. Feb. 20 at 7375 Utilities Road, Building 313, in Punta Gorda.
