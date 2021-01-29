The state of Florida opened a new pre-registration portal online while DeSoto County launched a call center to help connect more residents to COVID-19 vaccines.
The state's COVID-19 vaccine appointment preregistration website is myvaccine.fl.gov. Eligible users will be contacted when appointments become available. Vaccine supplies remain limited; appointments might not be available for several weeks.
The following populations of Florida residents are currently eligible to receive the vaccine: those 65 and older; long-term care facility and staff; healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, and individuals deemed to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19.
Proof of Florida residency is required to get a vaccine. Requirements are a valid Florida driver's license or Florida identification card, or two of the following items: A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement; a utility hookup or work order not more than two months old; a utility bill not more than two months old; mail from a bank or other financial institution; and mail from a government agency not more than two months old.
Those who don't have access to a computer may preregister by calling the following number for each county:
• Charlotte County residents: 866-200-9160 (833-990-3549 for TTY users)
• DeSoto County residents: 866-201-7013 (833-476-1026 for TTY users)
• Sarasota County residents: 866-201-7170 (833-476-1449 for TTY users)
The statewide preregistration system also provides each county with a designated help line number. This help line will connect individuals directly with an operator to answer questions regarding the preregistration system.
• Charlotte County’s help line: 833-540-2066
• DeSoto County's help line: 833-540-2075
• Sarasota County's help line: 833-540-2059
Second-dose appointments will be provided when the first dose is administered. Proof of Florida residency will be required.
Those currently ineligible to receive a vaccine may sign up to receive updates to learn when they will be eligible to receive their shots.
DeSoto County officials announced the opening of its fully-staffed vaccine call center, where call-takers would be "answering phones, calming fears and scheduling appointments," according to the county's press release.
When appointments are not available, individuals 65 and older now have the option of being added to DeSoto County's vaccine waiting list by calling 863-491-5335 during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccine recipients will be selected at random and will be contacted for an appointment.
Also on Friday, DeSoto County staff began scheduling second-dose appointments.
The state of Florida reported 1,698,570 total cases infecting 1,667,442 residents and killing 26,354 Floridians and 431 non-residents. The state also reported 92 cases of the variant B.1.1.7. in Florida, which originated in the U.K.
COVID-19 weekly update
In Charlotte County from the seven-day period of Jan. 22-29, there were 349 new cases; 732 for the past 14 days. Charlotte County on Friday reported it had 9,473 residents who have tested positive.
The county's deaths from the virus rose by 20 in the seven-day period; 291 have now died as a result of COVID-19.
Charlotte County, which has a population of 176,954, has a coronavirus rate of 5,333 per 100,000 people.
The county's most recent positivity rate was 13.55%. The Centers for Disease Control has said it would be safe to open schools if the positivity rate falls below 5%.
In DeSoto County from Jan. 22-29, there were 78 new cases; 166 for the past 14 days. The county reported Friday it had a total of 3,333 residents who have tested positive for the virus.
The death total was adjusted this week; last week the Department of Health showed there was 68 who died from the virus, but this week that number was 66.
DeSoto County has a population of 36,399. It has a coronavirus rate of 9,157 per 100,000 people, making its rate higher than Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties.
Its positivity rate during recent testing was 11.22%.
Sarasota County from Jan. 22-29 had 715 new cases of the coronavirus, and 1,820 in the past 14 days, bringing its total of residents testing positive to the virus, to 23,283.
Its deaths increased by 24, bringing the county's death toll to 628.
Sarasota County, which has a population of 412,144, has a coronavirus rate of 5,649 per 100,000 people.
The county's most recent positivity rate was 14.44%.
In Lee County there were 2,085 new cases in the seven-day period ending Jan. 29, and 4,424 in the last 14 days, bringing the total of positive residents to 50,410.
Its deaths increased by 35 from the previous week, bringing the total of residents who died from the virus, to 785.
Lee County, whose population is 718,679, has a coronavirus rate of 7,014 per 100,000 people.
Lee's most recent positivity rate was at 13.12%.
Hospitals update
Area hospitals saw more patients admitted primarily for COVID-19. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, Charlotte County Friday had 59 patients hospitalized for Covid. Bayfront Health Punta Gorda had 13 beds left out of its 109-bed capacity, as of late afternoon Friday.
At Fawcett Memorial Hospital, there were 75 open beds out of its 178-bed capacity.
DeSoto County Memorial Hospital had 10 patients with COVID-19, and all eight of its ICU beds were filled. But healthcare workers have said not every COVID-19 patient needs an ICU.
Sarasota County's hospitals had 101 COVID-19 patients. At Sarasota Memorial Hospital, whose bed capacity is 730, just 17 beds were open Friday.
But healthcare spokespersons pointed out this is snowbird season, which means more patients.
Lee County hospitals had 121 hospitalized for the coronavirus.
Schools update
There were fewer cases at Charlotte County, South Sarasota County, and DeSoto County public schools.
Charlotte County Public Schools on Wednesday reported two new cases at Charlotte Harbor Center.
South Sarasota County public schools reported the following: Atwater Elementary (1 student), Glenallen Elementary (1 staff), Lamarque Elementary (1 student), Heron Creek Middle (1 student), and North Port High School (2 students, 2 staff members).
The DeSoto County Public Schools district reported the following: Memorial Elementary (2 students), Nocatee Elementary (2 students, 1 staff), DeSoto Middle School (5 students, 1 staff), and DeSoto High School (6 students, 3 staff).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.