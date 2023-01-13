Mobile trailers

ABOVE: Hundreds of mobile homes and RVs are on Golf Course Boulevard in Punta Gorda, placed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management. More than 750 residents applied for these units after Hurricane Ian damaged their homes in late September.

 sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

PUNTA GORDA — There are 760 residents who signed up for temporary state housing in Charlotte County.

Those travel trailers and portable units are sitting on Golf Course Boulevard in Punta Gorda.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments