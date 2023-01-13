PUNTA GORDA — There are 760 residents who signed up for temporary state housing in Charlotte County.
Those travel trailers and portable units are sitting on Golf Course Boulevard in Punta Gorda.
According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, there are still 100 site visits pending for these emergency housing units in Charlotte County.
In Sarasota County, 280 applicants qualified for temporary housing for up to six months. There are 30 pending applicants in Sarasota County, said Alecia Collins, spokesperson for the Division of Emergency Management.
In DeSoto County, there were 119 total applicants with 20 site inspections underway.
“The state has been working with local jurisdictions to ensure the codes are modified for the temporary housing,” she said. “They also had to deal with utility hookups and inspections.”
Collins said the state program differs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency temporary housing assistance.
FEMA housing is up to 18 months. Although the FEMA deadline was Thursday to apply for assistance for Hurricane Ian impacts, Collins said a waiver can be given if the resident can “justify why” they missed the deadline.
She said the deadline hasn’t hit for the state’s temporary housing program, which allows up to six months in the travel trailer or portable unit. The state will allow applicants to apply even if they missed the FEMA deadline.
Renters can also apply for housing assistance. If they meet the qualifications, they can get temporary housing.
“People will begin to see those mobile units moved from Golf Course Boulevard onto lots or in driveways throughout Charlotte County,” Collins said. “There were some applications that needed more information before they were approved. The applicant had to be denied by FEMA in order to use the state program and that all takes time. That’s why the units have sat there for a while.”
Collins said 81 trailers have been installed in the hurricane-hit areas, so far mostly in Lee County where Ian impacted hundreds of thousands of residents.
“We have been prioritizing properties and permitting,” Collins said. “We want to get people into homes as quickly as possible while they are working on repairs to their home. We recognized there weren’t enough hotels or housing options in local neighborhoods to help people while they were displaced.”
Sarasota and Charlotte counties created temporary-use permits for RVs and mobile homes for temporary housing on a residential property.
In Sarasota County, the permits are valid for a one-year period, with the ability to extend three months based on an active building permit for the repair/reconstruction of the residence. For more information, call 311.
The Sarasota County Unified Development Code allows either an RV or a manufactured home in the residential manufactured home zone district, so a temporary use permit isn’t required for temporary housing within these districts.
In October, the Charlotte County Commission voted to allow residents displaced by Hurricane Ian to live in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential lots for up to two years. The county code suspension expires Nov. 3, 2024.
To be considered for eligibility for temporary housing, survivors must apply and be denied for FEMA assistance and can’t remain in their homes and hotel stays for survivors who can’t find a place to rent.
After applying, the state of Florida may also be able to assist residents with temporary sheltering and temporary or permanent repairs to homes. For more information, visit IanRecovery.FL.gov/Unite or call 1-800-892-0948.
