By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
Charlotte County students met or exceeded most state averages on standardized test scores in 2019.
The Florida Department of Education recently released the results of the Florida Standards Assessment and end-of-course exams broken down by county.
Test scores are based on a five-point scale. Students who received a 3 or above passed.
While most of the news was good, Charlotte County saw big drops on passing percentages for the Algebra end of course exams, with a decrease of 9 points from the previous year, and in science grade 5 exams, down 11 points.
“Whether they’re up or down is not relevant, because it’s a whole different group of kids,” said Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley.
Riley added the district always thought the best way to measure a student’s growth would be to test them at the beginning of the year and again at the end.
“The grades come out, and these kids have already moved on to the next grade level,” he said. “We’re comparing two different groups of kids whether they made gains or not.”
English Language Arts FSA (grades 3-10):
•Charlotte County increased one point to 55% passing, on par with the state average.
Mathematics FSA and end of course exams for grades 3 through 8:
•Charlotte County stayed at 61%, also the state average.
Algebra 1 end-of-course exams:
•Charlotte County’s overall passing rate decreased 9 points, to 61%. Still, that’s one point higher than the state average.
Grades 4 through 8 had a passing rate of 97%, up 7% from 2018, while grades 9 through 12 saw a 13% decrease from 2018 to 43% passing. 157 more students grade 9 through 12 were tested in 2019 than the previous year.
Geometry EOC exams:
•Charlotte County increased two points, up to 61%. State average: 57%.
Science, grade 5 exams:
•Charlotte County decreased 11 percentage points from 2018, now down to 52%, which is the state average.
Science, grade 8 exams:
•Charlotte County increased 2 percentage points from 2018, up to 55%, 4 points higher than the state average.
Biology 1 EOC exams:
•Charlotte County increased 1 point, up to 70%. State average: 67%.
Civics EOC exams:
•Charlotte County remained the same with 78% passing rate, 7 points higher than the state average.
U.S. History EOC exams:
•Charlotte County remained the same with 74% passing rate. State average: 69%.
For the full results of test scores from 2018 and 2019, visit fldoe.org/accountability/assessments/k-12-student- assessment/results/2019.stml
