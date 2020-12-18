Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties all saw slight upticks in unemployment rates in November, while the state’s jobless rate remained unchanged at 6.4%, according to data released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity on Friday morning.
Charlotte County’s jobless rate is 5.4%, up from October’s 5.1%, and Sarasota County’s November unemployment rate is reported at 5.1%, up from October’s 4.7%.
“Historically, businesses during election month become very conservative with their hiring,” said Janeth P. Castrejon, communications manager at CareerSource Southwest Florida. “That could be responsible for the slight uptick.”
The leisure and hospitality industry in the Punta Gorda Metro Statistical Area is down 500 jobs from a year ago, the DEO reports. Statewide, this industry lost 187,500 jobs this year — more than any other industry.
Over half of Florida’s tourism-related businesses anticipate that the pandemic’s impacts will continue until sometime between the third quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, according to a Destinations Florida study.
“Slowly but surely, we are seeing signs of a recovery and Florida’s tourism industry, which is a key driver of employment and our economy, continues to work hard to ensure our communities are able to rebound,” said Robert Skrob, Executive Director of Destinations Florida in a prepared statement.
The snowbirds who are yet to arrive in Florida bring hope.
“We are expecting quite a bit of the Northern visitors to come down and visit Southwest Florida that will drive the demand for hiring to take place and employees to meet visitor demand,” Castrejon said. “There's a record in sales of RVs so that's a good indication of visitors to our region.”
Another factor that could drum up the labor force is the requirement for Floridians receiving unemployment benefits to prove they are searching for a job. This requirement, which was waived at the start of the pandemic, will reinstate on Jan 2.
