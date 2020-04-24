Floridians wondering if the state has finally processed their unemployment claim were greeted with disappointment on Friday.
A message posted on the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s CONNECT website reads, “Welcome to CONNECT, Florida’s Online Application for Reemployment Assistance. CONNECT is currently processing payments. We apologize for the inconvenience. CONNECT will be available at 8 a.m. Monday, April 27.”
But the good news is that paid claims are rising, slowly.
The Florida News Wire service reported Monday that 6% of jobless claims were paid and 40,193 people who made claims by March 15 received payments.
Numbers rose significantly by Friday afternoon when the State Reemployment Assistance Claims Dashboard showed that 218,935 confirmed cases were processed and 153,788 claimants were paid, resulting in $157,507,046 paid to claimants.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Claims Dashboard site showed that there have been 1,818,594 total claims submitted. That number could reflect individuals who may have submitted an application through multiple methods, indicating duplicate or triplicate claims.
A March 2019 a state audit found 17 problems, including data errors and poor documentation with the unemployment site.
In 2013, Florida spent $77 million on the CONNECT website. The state recently signed contracts to spend another $119 million to bolster and fix the service.
