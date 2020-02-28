PUNTA GORDA — Back in the day, Florida pioneers couldn’t just log on to Amazon and get a basket, a doll, or even butter delivered the next day at their doorstep.
These pioneers had to make these themselves, learning a myriad of skills that are seldom used today.
However, roughly 500 elementary school students got to step back in time Friday at the 24th annual Florida Frontier Days Festival in Punta Gorda, put on by the Charlotte County Historical Center.
Residents will have a chance to go time travelling today, too, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Punta Gorda Historical Park, 501 Shreve St.
“It’s important to know the history of where you are,” said Frank Desguin, the president of the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. Plus, “The kids love it,” he said. “They learn what it was like before iPads.”
All of the proceeds go to the Charlotte County Historical Center Society.
Among basketry, butter churning and handkerchief doll making, pioneers-in-training can dip candles, dig for fossils, listen to folk music, start fires, try swamp cabbage and much more.
For more information on programs, contact Charlotte County History Services at 941-629-7278.
