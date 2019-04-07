PORT CHARLOTTE. — After a slow start, the bats came alive for the Stone Crabs in the middle innings as Charlotte defeated Fort Myers, 7-4, in its home opener Saturday night.
After dropping the first two games of the season to the Miracle on the road, the Crabs sent the crowd of 4844 home happy after viewing the postgame fireworks display.
Earlier, Charlotte’s hitters provided the fireworks as every batter in the lineup hit safely, and half of the Stone Crabs’ 12 hits went for extra bases.
“We haven’t played too badly the first two games,” Charlotte manager Jeff Smith said. “The first game of the season was a pretty good ball game, it kind of just got away from us at the end. Last night could have gone either way. The guys have played extremely hard all three games. We got some timely hits, we were real aggressive on the bases, and tonight’s game came down to (Alex) Valverde’s three innings in the middle of the game and really gave us a chance to build a lead right there.”
Valverde entered the game in the fourth inning after starter Resly Linares had control problems, walking four batters and throwing 70 pitches in his three innings of work.
“Just a lot of pitches,” Smith said.
“The next thing you know, we’re up around the 70 pitch mark through three and Valverde comes in and puts up a lot of zeroes.”
Valverde walked the first batter he faced, then retired the next nine batters in a row while the Stone Crabs offense went to work.
Trailing 1-0, Charlotte mounted a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth.
Tyler Frank doubled, Zach Rutherford walked, and first baseman Russ Olive lined a double off the right field wall to score both runners and give the Crabs a 2-1 lead.
The Crabs scored two more runs in the fifth inning, again with two outs. Moises Gomez singled, Carl Chester drew a walk and catcher Ronaldo Hernandez followed with a single to right that scored Gomez and sent Chester to third, where he scored on a wild pitch by Miracle starter and loser Tyler Watson.
Charlotte tacked on two more in the bottom of the sixth as Rutherford led off with a single and Tanner Dodson hit an opposite field double to right to put runners on second and third. Designated hitter Zac Law hit a slow tapper in front of the plate.
Fort Myers pitcher Hector Lujan bobbled the ball and had to throw to first as Rutherford charged home from third. Vidal Brujan then beat out an infield single as Dodson scored to make it 6-1.
Orlando Romero took over for Valverde in the top of the seventh and promptly gave up a two-run homer to Aaron Whitefield and a walk to Mark Contreras, then struck out the next three batters.
The Crabs got their final run in the bottom of the seventh as Chester lead off with a double, went to third on a groundout, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Frank.
Romero got into another jam in the eighth, and Chandler Raiden came in to finish the inning, then got a first baseman-to-shortstop-to-pitcher double play to end the game in the top of the ninth.
“The hitting got a little contagious,” Smith said. “I think we took a lot of good at bats, even some balls that were hit hard making outs, and I was extremely happy as aggressive as we were on the bases. Defensively, we had some big plays. Tyler Frank made a nice play up the middle, had a nice double play at the end. You usually don’t see too many times that you end on a 3-6-1 double play and that’s a lot of area to cover right there but nicely turned.”
The teams will conclude their four game series Sunday afternoon at 12:30. Right hander Tobias Myers is scheduled to get the start for the Stone Crabs on Community Free Sunday. Parking and admission is free for all fans.
