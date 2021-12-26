PORT CHARLOTTE — A new type of store is coming to the area.
It’s about everything Lego, said franchise owner Veronica Kosnac Raffone, of Charlotte County.
“I’m very excited to bring the Bricks & Minifigs experience to the area,” Raffone said.
The store will buy, sell, and trade Lego pieces in bulk, new and used Lego sets, and mini figures.
“We buy, sell, and trade anything LEGO and pay top dollar for it,” it states on its website.
Adam Raffone, who will help to run the store with his wife, Veronica, said the store will buy bulk tubs and storage unit-sized collections from sellers, while selling new sets that are “competitively priced.”
In addition, the store will sell Lego accessories and custom items.
“The store will be loaded; we’ll also carry vintage sets from the 1980s,” Veronica Raffone said.
“Lego is an ageless toy that appeals not only to children, but also to parents, grandparents, and anyone who enjoys creative expression through those little plastic bricks,” she said.
Raffone and her daughter, general manager to-be Samantha Marshall, plan to open Bricks & Minifigs by May 1, she said.
The first 100 customers through the door for the grand opening celebration will receive a customized “Bricks & Minifigs Port Charlotte” minifig.
There will be other giveaways and raffles during the day as well, she said.
“Minifigs,” stands for “mini figures,” such as the “people” who come in Lego sets.
Parties and events booked during the grand opening weekend will receive a discount off standard booking rates, Veronica Raffone said.
The 2,988-square foot store will be in Murdock Plaza at 1700 U.S. 41.
The store’s size will allow the business to have space for children’s birthday parties and meeting areas for Lego interest groups and after-school robotics clubs, plus other events, Raffone said.
“There are a lot of Lego enthusiasts of all ages in Southwest Florida, and they have been meeting in libraries and in each other’s homes.”
Because of this, she said, she’ll allow the groups to reserve meeting times in her store which will be open seven days a week.
Adults as well as children are fans of Lego, Veronica Raffone explained.
For some events, Lego experts who can be seen on Fox TV’s “Lego Masters” competition show, will demonstrate their skills in the store, she said.
Adam Raffone said the store will also carry “off brands” of Lego — plastic brick products which look like Lego pieces.
Veronica Raffone said she decided to buy the franchise after reading about Bricks & Minifigs in “Entrepreneur” magazine.
Steve Wood was the leasing agent from Land Qwest Commercial Real Estate Services, of Fort Myers; he found the space for Raffone. He said the store was once part of the business next door, but a subdivision created the near 3,000 square feet.
“Bricks & Minifigs (BAM) is the largest franchised toy store of its kind specializing in the buying, selling and trading of new and used Lego sets, bulk bricks, and minifigures,” according to the parent company’s website.
The franchise states it has built its brand based on three principals:
• Rebuild: With tens-of-thousands of pieces to choose from, customers will have what they need to rebuild their favorite sets or create their own original projects.
• Reuse: BAM buys, sells, and trades everything Lego.
• Reimagine: Staff members are trained to assist customers of all ages to create unique and imaginative masterpieces.
Bricks & Minifigs was founded in Portland, Oregon in 2009 and now operates more than 50 franchised stores in North America and Canada.
