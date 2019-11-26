Unlike past years, Bealls shoppers can’t get in-store bargains on Thanksgiving evening.
That’s because all Bealls store employees will be at home with their families.
At 5 a.m. Friday, employees return to work for a “first time ever 50% to 70% off store wide sale” through Saturday. Guests also receive free gift wrapping in-store daily.
“Our new sales are longer, stronger and are putting the fun back into shopping,” wrote Matt Beall, president, Bealls Stores Inc. in a statement. “As a family business, we genuinely value quality time that our employees are able to spend with their families over the holidays. We believe that the right thing to do is close our Bealls Stores on Thanksgiving Day.”
According to Florida Trend, the best stores offering an average discount of at least 62.6% this holiday season include Bealls and Belk. Target, Walmart and Sephora top the 2019’s best gift cards list.
Black Friday falls on Nov. 29, giving shoppers and sellers only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s six fewer days than last year, when Thanksgiving fell on Nov. 22, 2018.
To try to make up for those lost six days, 55% of major retailers launched online Black Friday sales Thursday or even Wednesday, that include TVs, computers, phones, headphones, watches and small appliances
Other major changes this year are at Five Below, which opens 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and 8 a.m. on Black Friday. The store is offering wireless earbuds with a charging case for $7 and a Hasbro Dropmix music mixing game for $10 that’s sold for $69.99 elsewhere. There’s also cotton candy makers, rock tumblers and 150 piece wooden art sets for $10, marking the first change in price from everything $5 or less in 17 years.
On Facebook, the clothes and accessories store Five Below explained the reasons for the changes.
“We discovered a handful of $6-$10 toys and games we thought you wouldn’t want to miss,” We’ve separated these items in a special ‘Ten Below Gift Shop.’ Once you’ve had a look, we hope you’ll agree that these high-value gifts are priced as low as only Five Below can. So, the big question — are we keeping our name? Yes. Most of the store remains at $5 and below.”
Open Thursday
Shoppers don’t have to wait until Friday to shop JCPenney’s Black Friday sale. The department opens 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with 72 pages of discounted appliances, jewelry, home decor and clothing in the JCPenney’s ad.
Early bird shoppers could receive a coupon for $500 off $500, $100 off $100 or $10 off $10. Coupons will only be handed out before doors open at 2 p.m. and are valid in store from Nov. 28 through Nov. 30.
JoAnn stores, which sell fabric and crafts, are closed Thanksgiving but offer online discount shopping at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. But, on Friday at 6 a.m., JoAnn stores offer up to 75% discounts on the entire stock of hildie & jo strung beads; 70% on all cozy flannel solids and super snuggle flannel prints and holiday stock, ribbon, bows, ornaments, wreaths and garland.
Michaels craft store is opens 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day with the “best coupon of the year” — a 30% off the entire purchase including sales items. The coupon is also good for online purchases.
The store has different door-buster sales from Thanksgiving Day through Saturday.
At 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Dollar General opens with buy-one get-one for 75% off on most toys including Barbie, Nerf and Paw Patrol. Matching family pajamas are discounted $5 and other apparel is 70% off. Some of the sales are offered through Saturday.
Kohl’s online shopping begins just after midnight on Thanksgiving, with $15 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent Nov. 25-29. The fine print says the coupon is redeemable Nov. 30-Dec. 9. The store will also have a number of door-buster deals.
While Tractor Supply is closed on Thursday, shoppers can buy discounted boots, toys, tools, generators, grills, camping and hunting equipment online on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday the store opens at 6 a.m. with deals on a Sentinel fireproof gun safe discounted $200 for $299.99. Plush toys are 50% off and pocket knives, rifles and BB guns are 20% off.
Review your cards
Florida Trend recommends consumers review their credit card policies before shopping. Some customers have access to “little-known” credit card benefits, including price-drop protection and coverage for damaged or stolen items.
Florida Trend also warns that “most of the major retailers offering 0% financing use a dangerous feature called deferred interest, which has the potential to make holiday purchases up to 27.5 times more expensive than expected.”
Long lines will form at Target and Walmart stores on Thanksgiving evening. Target opens 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and is offering a 65-inch 4K TV for $279.99; a Fitbit for $69.95 and 50% off toys. Shoppers can save $10 on Disney’s Frozen II Forever Anna & Elsa Deluxe fashion doll set marked at $39.99.
Walmart, which opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, offered “why wait” online Black Friday shopping (today) Wednesday.
The biggest problem for some Walmart shoppers on Thanksgiving Day is all of the shopping carts and parking spaces will be taken before the sales begin at 6 p.m.
