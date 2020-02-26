PUNTA GORDA — Dottie Rae Fulton has been a member of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church for nearly 30 years. She refers to the house of worship as the family church.
"My parents attended services there and my siblings and I grew up in that church," Fulton said. "I still remain a faithful member. It's a wonderful community."
A booklet on the history of the church states that "shortly after the first passenger train arrived in the area in 1886, Dan Smith, a black man, organized the first religious service in the town. He, along with the help of other African Americans in the survey crew, including Sam Kennedy, and other men hired by Albert W. Gilchrist, then a young engineer, erected a palmetto thatched roof shelter for the service."
Bethel A.M.E. Church was honored in December by the Punta Gorda History Center for having an ongoing presence in the community for 133 years. PGHC Managing Director Theresa Murtha said members of the congregation were inducted into the Punta Gorda History Hall of Honor at a celebratory dinner on Dec. 7.
"The first ever religious celebration in the city was held at the church," Murtha said. "It was an interdenominational and interracial service — all religions were invited and people of various faiths attended."
The Rev. Frankie S. Fayson III has been serving at the church for almost two years. Before moving here, he was a pastor at St. James A.M.E. Church in Palmetto for seven years.
"It's an honor to be a part of this community," Fayson said. "Religious leaders attend an annual conference each year and the Bishop assigns us when there is a need for leadership."
Fayson added that it takes a special group of people to keep a church going for more than a century, and the Fulton family did their part to make sure the legacy of the sanctuary remained.
"Dottie and her family helped keep it going and held it all together ... she's a true steward of the church," Fayson said.
Fulton said although the church was never in danger of closing, it needed action from members to live on.
"When attendance declined, our congregation worked hard spiritually and financially to keep it going," she said. "We are so grateful to have celebrated our 133rd church anniversary under the leadership of Rev. Frankie S. Fayson III. We are faithful servants of the Lord."
More history on the church provided by PGHC states that several early pioneer families attended services at Bethel A.M.E., and many of the descendants still support the church.
"The Bailey Brothers Terminal at Punta Gorda Airport is named after seven African American brothers from Punta Gorda who served in the military; six of the brothers served in WWII," Fulton said. "They attended Bethel and their families remain ardent supporters."
The church members are hosting a "Family and Friends Day Celebration" on Sunday, March 22, and everyone is invited.
Bethel A.M.E. Church is located at 260 E. Olympia Ave. in Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.