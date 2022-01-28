PUNTA GORDA — Nathan Platt, an eighth grade student at Punta Gorda Middle School, recently won an award for his essay on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, his history teacher Summer Nicklas told The Daily Sun.
The award — a certificate, a boxed DAR medal/pin, and a $25 check was presented to him by Lee Rago of the Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Nicklas said Platt was a history buff.
"I spoke with Nathan at the end of our school day, and he stated that he is 'very interested in the Army and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier because of its history.'"
Nicklas said Platt also told her he was excited to write the essay because he likes history and because "my grandfather Edward Platt was in the Army and my cousin, Spencer, is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps, stationed in Jacksonville."
She said Platt was not sure of the war in which his relatives served.
His essay is entitled "The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier." A one-page essay, it includes facts and explains the guarding of the tomb.
Niklas said Platt "also expressed his admiration and appreciation for all veterans and military personnel."
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of DAR judged the essays submitted by eighth graders from Punta Gorda Middle School. All have been forwarded to the Florida State Society DAR for judging. The winners from the state competition will be forwarded to the national competition for final judging, and the awards will be announced this spring.
