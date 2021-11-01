For the past six years, Port Charlotte Middle School art teacher Laura Pucci has been coordinating a poster art contest to highlight students’ creativity and inspire profound thoughts.
“This year we chose ‘Be the change — how can you change the world?’ for our theme,” she said.
The theme each year evokes “a positive message,” Pucci said.
Past themes have been: “What inspires you?”; “What are your dreams?”; and “Gratitude,” Pucci said.
The poster contest, which had 140 entries, was judged on Oct. 19 by members of the administration and Charlotte County Public School Board members Cara Reynolds and Wendy Atkinson. In addition, Ashley Monier, State and Federal Programs and School Improvement coordinator, served as a judge.
“Originally we coupled this event with the annual science fair, for our Title 1 Family Engagement Evening. But due to the pandemic, last year and this year, the poster contest was held virtually,” Pucci said.
Title 1 provides local educational agencies with resources that help children gain a high-quality education and the skills to master the Florida standards.
Although the poster contest was held virtually, the posters themselves line the hallways of the middle school.
They helped students prepare to draw.
“We talked about being kind, successful, and picking up trash in the community as ways to make a change,” Pucci said.
There were nine awards given out. The artists garnering awards are: Denisse Iglesias, eighth grade, Best in Show; Isabella Slagter, eighth grade, first place; Adison Moench, seventh grade, first place; Sophia Bishop, sixth grade, first place; Jadhiell Cabrera, eighth grade, Administration’s Choice award; Savannah Simmel, seventh grade, Staff Choice award. Honorable Mention awards went to Sydney Richard, eighth grade; Emma Smith, seventh grade; and Julie Gedeon, sixth grade.
