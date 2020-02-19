NOTES: Students will be by the bell tower

FSW

Charlotte Campus

26300 Airport Rd

Punta Gorda, FL

The Charlotte Campus of Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) is holding our annual Pi Day event on 3/4/2020 from 9:30 – 12:30 pm this year. We typically hold it on 3.14, however this year we will be on spring break.

Would you be available to stop by the campus and snap a few pictures? I wasn’t sure if the SUN would have an article which included local school events on Pi Day.

Any consideration is truly appreciated.

Professor Christine Smith

FSW State College-Charlotte Campus

Christine.Smith@ fsw.edu

