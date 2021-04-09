A Charlotte County Public Schools bus was rear-ended Friday morning on its way to Punta Gorda Middle School just before 9 a.m.
The driver of the school bus and six middle school students sustained minor injuries and were taken to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.
The school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks on Jones Loop Road near U.S. 41. The driver of the white utility van that rear-ended the school bus was not injured, first responders said.
After the six students were taken to the hospital, another school bus transported the remaining uninjured children to Punta Gorda Middle School.
The van had heavy front-end damage, while the bus had minor damage.
