A Charlotte County Public Schools bus was rear-ended Friday morning on its way to Punta Gorda Middle School just before 9 a.m.

Charlotte County school bus crash

Six Punta Gorda Middle School students were hospitalized with minor injuries following a school bus crash Friday morning.

The driver of the school bus and six middle school students sustained minor injuries and were taken to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS.

The school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks on Jones Loop Road near U.S. 41. The driver of the white utility van that rear-ended the school bus was not injured, first responders said.

Charlotte County school bus crash

A Charlotte County Public Schools school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks on Jones Loop Road near U.S. 41 on Friday morning when a white utility van rear ended it, according to Charlotte County Fire & EMS. 

After the six students were taken to the hospital, another school bus transported the remaining uninjured children to Punta Gorda Middle School.

Charlotte County school bus crash

Six Punta Gorda Middle School students were hospitalized with minor injuries following a school bus crash Friday morning.

The van had heavy front-end damage, while the bus had minor damage.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
1
0

Load comments