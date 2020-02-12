PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte Middle School leaders invited 35 professionals to come to the school recently and discuss career opportunities with students. The students were encouraged to speak to at least 12 and ask questions about the college courses they may have taken to get into their career or what a typical day looks like in that career.
Students learn about job opportunities at career night
- Staff Report
