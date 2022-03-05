Five Charlotte County high school students were recently nominated for the 2022 Sunshine State Scholars program

The purpose of the program is to recognize students who are achieving excellence in STEM education, to assist students and their parents in continuing the path to STEM-related careers, said Gaylin Morris, science curriculum and instruction coach for the district. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The recipient Scholar award went to Skylar Robbins of Charlotte High School, and the Alternate Scholar award was given to Kajsa Thahira Carlsen, of Port Charlotte High School.

Other nominees were Austin “Gray” Lowder, Lemon Bay High School; Jennifer Deeble, Florida Southwest Collegiate High School; and Brock Murphy, Charlotte Virtual School.

Gaylin thanked “all who supported and encouraged these students over the years.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments