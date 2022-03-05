Skylar Robbins, surrounded by her family, holds the Sunshine State Scholars award which recognizes students who excel in their STEM education courses — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Kajsa Thahira Carlson, of Port Charlotte High School, received the Alternate Scholar award. She is pictured with her family and principal, Louis Long, second from right, and assistant principal, Natasha Forbus, right.
Skylar Robbins, surrounded by her family, holds the Sunshine State Scholars award which recognizes students who excel in their STEM education courses — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Kajsa Thahira Carlson, of Port Charlotte High School, received the Alternate Scholar award. She is pictured with her family and principal, Louis Long, second from right, and assistant principal, Natasha Forbus, right.
Five Charlotte County high school students were recently nominated for the 2022 Sunshine State Scholars program
The purpose of the program is to recognize students who are achieving excellence in STEM education, to assist students and their parents in continuing the path to STEM-related careers, said Gaylin Morris, science curriculum and instruction coach for the district. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
The recipient Scholar award went to Skylar Robbins of Charlotte High School, and the Alternate Scholar award was given to Kajsa Thahira Carlsen, of Port Charlotte High School.
Other nominees were Austin “Gray” Lowder, Lemon Bay High School; Jennifer Deeble, Florida Southwest Collegiate High School; and Brock Murphy, Charlotte Virtual School.
Gaylin thanked “all who supported and encouraged these students over the years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.