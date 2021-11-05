PUNTA GORDA — A group of teens from Charlotte Technical College have been decorating Fishermen’s Village for the holidays.
The students have a variety of disabilities. The decorating has been a part of training for independent living skills.
“We are simply delighted to have these five exceptional students be part of our Fishermen’s Village family,” general manager Patti Allen said.
She said the students have also assisted in custodial maintenance.
“We love having them here; they have wonderful personalities and are eager to help,” Allen added.
They will be invited to the lighting of the Village on Nov. 13, she said.
Stephanie Rusch, career specialist at Charlotte Tech, said Fishermen’s Village is the first off-campus business collaborating with the college to provide “jobs” for the students to hone their skills.
The school is also looking for other outlets where students can practice their skills off-campus, she said.
Currently, students with disabilities in the Real World program provide custodial and maintenance support, such as cleaning and doing laundry, at the technical college, Rusch said.
“They got it down so well,” she said. “They complete their duties and these tasks will help them transfer their skills to the workforce.”
She said not every student will go on to get employment in the outside world. But those with the potential will get help with things such as preparing a resume, vocabulary/language skills, social skills and terminology used in the workplace.
“By providing work-based activities, we’re thinking some graduates will be able to get part-time jobs,” Rusch said.
They are given different tasks at Charlotte Technical College, she said.
“They meet it with enthusiasm,” she said.
Rusch said the college is hoping Charlotte County organizations and businesses will open doors to students who have disabilities so they can get valuable first-hand experience in the workforce and gain employment.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for people who have disabilities is about double the unemployment rate in the general population.
Charlotte Technical College is hoping to increase awareness of this under-employed population in order to help both employers and students, Rusch said.
“We want all our students to be successful, and we see the benefits of having inclusive schools, businesses, and communities,” Charlotte Technical College Director Deelynn Bennett said.
