Charlotte County is the sixth best county in Florida to live in if your sole income is Social Security, according to a recent study.
The average Social Security check in Charlotte County is $22,678, while the average cost of living in the county is $20,700, according to the study by financial news site SmartAsset.
That would leave just $1,978 for other expenses, such as unexpected repairs and medical bills.
In the region, DeSoto County comes in at No. 11. The average Social Security check there is $20,489, while the cost of living is $19,476. This leaves just $1,013 extra.
Sarasota County's seniors earn an average of $22,886 in Social Security, while the cost of living is $22,371. Ranked at No. 15, Sarasota County seniors would have an extra $515 for the entire year.
A spokesman for SmartAsset said the study used data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator, the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, Kiplinger, and state government websites.
The top Florida county for higher Social Security income versus its cost of living is Sumter County, where the average Social Security check is $25,818 and the cost of living is $19,862, which gives a surplus of $5,956.
At the lowest end, the Florida county ranked at No. 67 out of Florida's 67 counties was Miami-Dade, where the average Social Security monthly income is $15,807 while the cost of living is $23,448. This means a person would have to earn another $7,641 just to keep up.
Carrie Walsh, director of Charlotte County Human Services, said a person earning just $22,678 — Charlotte County's average Social Security amount — would be at low income.
"Affordability is relative," she said, concerning the study.
When you factor in the cost of living, there is very little left over, if any, for seniors on Social Security.
Social services agencies report some seniors have to choose between food or prescription medicine as their funds dwindle at the end of the month.
Walsh sent along data from 2018 which showed 7% of the population were at the poverty level, and 12% were below 125% of the poverty level.
The federal poverty level for a single-person household in 2018 was $12,140, and in 2021 it is $12,880.
For a two-person household, the federal poverty level was $16,460 in 2018, and it is $17,420 now.
"Senior citizens, especially low-income seniors, are particularly vulnerable to economic instability and changes," Walsh said.
Walsh pointed out "our unique demographic" as being the second-oldest county in the nation.
"We simply don't have the infrastructure or funding to meet the needs of all low-income senior in our community," she said.
Intervention "would have to come from Washington, D.C.," she said.
"(The) unfortunate reality is that many seniors are living on Social Security alone, which isn't enough to make ends meet in some cases or it means just scraping by in others," she said. "In the meantime, there are programs that may be helpful in increasing financial stability and social connections."
A word from AARP
Jeff Johnson, the Florida state director of AARP, said the problem with Social Security calculations lies in the formula used to determine the cost of living.
He said while Social Security administrators use "the Consumer Price Index," what should be used is "the Consumer Price Index for the Elderly, or CPIE."
He said the CPI, for example, might look at a city such as Orlando to determine where consumers are spending money. In that city, people tend to spend more "on business clothes and gas for to and from work," while in Charlotte County, consumers spend more on prescription drugs and healthcare."
The AARP has long lobbied for Social Security to use the CPIE index.
Johnson also said AARP has urged Americans to support Social Security and Medicare as there is a piece of legislation — the TRUST Act — that would create a committee targeting Social Security and Medicare cuts.
AARP has been urging Americans to send messages to federal lawmakers demanding they oppose the TRUST Act.
An AARP survey released on May 26 found that 85% of Americans 50 and older oppose cutting Social Security and Medicare.
The poll showed overwhelming opposition to any cuts from both Republicans (88%) and Democrats (87%) on cutting Social Security benefits to pay down the deficit. Similarly high proportions of Republicans (86%) and Democrats (87%) oppose cuts to Medicare.
Johnson said if it weren't for Social Security, "about 40% of the population would be below the poverty level."
He said even with current benefits, there are still 9% of those collecting Social Security who fall below the poverty level.
