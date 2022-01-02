Charlotte County is lacking in job diversification, according to a recent study.
"Almost two-thirds of employment in the Punta Gorda MSA is in three industries only," said Amir B. Ferreira Neto, professor of economics at Florida Gulf Coast University, who conducted the study.
The Punta Gorda metro region includes all of Charlotte County.
Neto, who is director of the university's Regional Economic Research Institute, explained there are 12 business "supersectors," and that Punta Gorda metro is deficient in all but three industries: trade, transportation and utilities (24.7%); education and health services (19.8%); and leisure and hospitality (14.5%).
They accounted for 62.2% of total employment in the fourth quarter of 2020, Neto said.
Furthermore, the top five sectors account for 80.6% of employment in the region. The other two sectors are construction (9%) and professional and business services (8.7%).
The Industry Diversification Index is used to determine how regions fare when it comes to jobs available across the 12 "supersectors" which also include financial activities - Punta Gorda MSA has 4.3% of jobs in that industry; other services (3.8%); and public administration (6.9%).
Charlotte County lacks the most in information positions, Neto said. This includes data processing, publishing, software, motion picture, broadcasting and other information service industries.
The next least represented sector in the county is natural resources, and manufacturing comes in at the third least amount of jobs in that industry.
This didn't surprise Dave Gammon, executive director of the Charlotte County Office of Economic Development.
He said not only Charlotte County, but "all of Florida has a very small manufacturing base."
Neto's report cites Charlotte County's median age as a reason why it lacks jobs diversification.
Gammon concurred. "We are the second oldest county in the state; The Villages is number one."
The average age in Seminole County (The Villages) is 67, while the Punta Gorda metro region has a median age of 60, he said.
The region "remains highly concentrated in industries catered towards the elderly," Neto's report goes on to read.
Because of the area's concentration in just three areas, it had the second lowest IDI in the state.
However, the report went on to reveal that some of the area's growth was disrupted by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And this could be good news, according to Gammon. He said when northern states shut down and remained closed longer than Florida, there was more interest among businesses considering relocation, as our state was closed stayed open longer than northern states, and businesses were able to operate.
Gammon said his office works with local industry and CareerSource of Southwest Florida, local schools and universities, to attract more workers to our area as well as businesses.
He said it is imperative to provide a labor force for when new businesses do arrive.
Meanwhile, the county continues to invite businesses to visit our area and consider moving here.
He cited the Aviation Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics (A&P) training school, which is a partnership between Charlotte Technical college and Punta Gorda Airport. Opened in September, it will turn out a workforce of certified aviation mechanics, hence potentially attracting more aviation-related companies to the area, Gammon said.
He gave an example of how the county works with CareerSource. When an aluminum boat manufacturer needed an aluminum welder, CareerSource helped generate employees.
Gammon said the county unfortunately lost acreage that could have been used for manufacturing and other industries, when General Development Corp. in the 1950s and 1960s platted and sold single-family lots throughout most of the Port Charlotte and southern North Port area.
He said the only acreage which could accommodate a large company's campus would be at the airport's 2,000 acres. There are also 180 open acres at Murdock Village.
Gammon said he is optimistic that businesses which have expressed interest in Charlotte County, will relocate.
"We are doing our best to diversify our county as much as we can," he said, adding that our climate, lower taxes, and access to leisure activities such as fishing and boating are all enticements which are expected to continue luring more businesses to the area.
