The Salvation Army sees an increase in need every year when students return to school, and this year there is an even greater demand.
Family finances are strained by the expense of providing backpacks, pens, pencils, notebooks, glue sticks, and other basic back to school items while trying to keep up with daily bills.
For the past 30 years the organization has teamed up with Walmart to collect school supplies for students in need.
In the past, there has been an annual “Stuff the Bus” event where people can drop off donations to volunteers in the parking lots of certain stores.
But Salvation Army staff won’t be on site this year along with the buses, instead, collection bins will be in the stores for anyone who’d like to donate.
You can drop off your donated school supplies today though Sunday at any Walmart in Englewood, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
In Sarasota County, you can drop donated items off at the Venice and Osprey Walmart Supercenters.
The reason collection bins are not being placed in the Walmart Supercenter in North Port is because the city of North Port hosted a Back to School Resource Fair on Aug. 1, where families collected free backpacks and school supplies from city staff, and the organization didn’t want to compete with that event.
Major Julie Whiten of The Salvation Army of Sarasota County is hopeful many people will spot the collections bins at the entrance of the stores this weekend and pick up a few extra items to donate while they are shopping during this tax free weekend.
“It will remind them that it is an exciting time of year when children look forward to having new supplies to begin school with,” Whiten said. “Generous people in our community will want to help those children and their families get supplies needed to succeed. This year is a particularly challenging season for many trying to make ends meet. So everyone please be on the lookout and help fill those bins.”
All donations made at the “Stuff the Bus” campaign will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.
“The Salvation Army is grateful for community support to make sure children are ready with the school supplies they need to start the new year,” said Charlotte County Salvation Army Captain Claudia Roseno. “Donors can make a donation at the store or make a monetary donation to help with the cost of supplies. For any family in need of assistance, they can call 941-629-3170 to register and make a pick-up appointment before the deadline of August 17.”
To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyflorida.org/.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.