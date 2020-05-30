Charlotte County Library System is set to kick off its 2020 Summer Reading Program: Imagine Your Story.
The goal of the summer program is to keep Charlotte County students on track by maintaining their reading skills and providing entertainment over the summer. This year the theme is focused around fantasy and fairy tale based books.
Program participants are challenged to read at least 20 minutes a day. Reading will be tracked through Reader Zone, a web-based reading log. Instructions may be accessed on the Charlotte County Library System website by visiting www.tinyurl.com/CCSummerReading or on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/.
Charlotte County Children’s Librarian Liz Lee said the program is open to all kids in the area as well as adults.
“Many parents like to track their reading as well,” Lee said. “And it’s super easy to sign up.”
The annual program kicks off during curbside lunch pickup from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the following schools:
Punta Gorda Middle School, 1001 Education Ave.
Peace River Elementary School, 22400 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte.
It will continue from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at:
Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 22100 Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte.
L.A. Ainger Middle School, 245 Cougar Way, Rotonda West.
Each child or teen will receive a special goody bag if they come to the kick off event.
“We’ll have pencils, crayons, bookmarks, and some other surprises and they’ll receive a free book while supplies last,” Lee said.
A calendar of virtual events may be picked up curbside along with the goody bags from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at the four Charlotte County libraries.
For more information, contact Hana Brown at 941-613-3170 or Hana.Brown@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
