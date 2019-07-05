Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 93F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.