By BEN BAUGH
Sports Writer
A new program featuring soccer players who will be composing the rosters of three area prep teams, will start its season Wednesday evening.
Charlotte will meet Port Charlotte at South County Recreation Center in Punta Gorda. Lemon Bay is the other team participating in the league.
“We’ve been doing some conditioning stuff on Monday evenings and playing a little futsal on the basketball courts,” said Greg Winkler, Charlotte high school boys soccer coach. “We’ve been trying to work with the Charlotte County Soccer Federation to come up with a little high school league for the summer.”
The league itself is like a rec program through the soccer federation, said Winkler. The participants will get an opportunity to play and it will provide a chance to gauge their progress and ability.
“Everyone who signs up from our high school, they’re all playing half the game, wherever they want and they’ll be able to experiment a little bit, and see what they have to work on,” said Winkler. “I think it’s going to be a real positive thing, and it allows us to stay connected with the kids throughout the summer.”
The league will provide coaches with the opportunity to see developing players who play in different districts.
A number of players participating in the league play club soccer together.
The league’s season will last six weeks, with each team playing four games.
“Hopefully, next year, we’ll be able to start a little bit earlier and play a few more games throughout the course of the summer,” said Winkler.
“I had some recent conversations with the Charlotte County Soccer Federation; they’re really interested in working with us, trying to form more of a partnership between the club and the high school, so we’re not stepping on each other’s toes with the things we want to provide. It looks like we have a pretty good relationship starting there, so I’m pretty excited about that too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.