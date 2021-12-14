PORT CHARLOTTE - The Sun Flea Market building in Port Charlotte has been sold for $3.5 million.
Ray Brunner, a commercial real estate professional with Coldwell Banker Commercial Sunstar Realty, represented both the buyer and the seller in the transaction.
The insulated metal industrial building was built in 1972 and housed the flea market for 26 years.
Located at 18505 Paulson Drive, the 42,880-square-foot building is on more than 6 acres of land and has 100 parking spaces.
It was formerly owned by retired orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kenneth Levy.
“Located in the center of Port Charlotte’s business district and with access to U.S. Highway 41, state Route 776 and Interstate 75, the property offered the owner-user capability in a highly-trafficked area that the buyer was searching for. It will be remodeled to better serve the new owner’s business plan and is scheduled to reopen in 2022,” said Brunner in a written statement.
It is unknown who the buyer is and what the plan is for a business at the site.
Brunner was unavailable for comment.
The flea market was closed at the end of August, giving its vendors short notice. About a dozen of them banded together and leased space in the Port Charlotte Town Center mall in September, under the name Charlotte Mercantile.
