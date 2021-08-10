The Sun Flea Market, a presence in Port Charlotte for some 26 years, will close on Aug. 29.
The announcement, made on Sun Flea Market's social media page, stated Kidstar Park and Johns Place mower shop will remain open.
Kidstar Park is the amusement area adjacent to the indoor market.
Phone calls to the flea market's office were not returned.
The weekend flea market has been open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
In its heyday, it was home to some two-dozen vendors, but the number has dwindled in recent years.
Business space loss is third bad event for one couple
"This has been a terrible year," said Tom Merkle who, along with his wife Marge, has sold their hand-stitched kitchen towels, aprons, bibs, steering wheel covers, microwave potato bags, and more, for the past 20 years at Sun Flea Market.
Before that, they sold at flea markets in other Florida cities before settling in Port Charlotte.
Merkle said they have had bad luck before, such as surviving hurricanes in Homestead, the Keys and Punta Gorda (Hurricane Charley), and a job and business loss. But nothing compares to 2021, he added. And he didn't mean the loss of the vendor space.
"On Jan. 25, we lost our 57-year-old daughter, Cathy, to COVID," Merkle said.
"She was Marge's daughter, but my stepdaughter and I call her my daughter," he added.
Marge's first husband died, and she had to run the family's Tuffy franchise and raise her children on her own, before meeting Tom Merkle, he said.
Cathy lived in the Merkles' native Michigan with her husband and children. When she got sick, family couldn't visit due to COVID restrictions.
"Our three granddaughters, who were in the hospital room, hooked up a computer so we could actually talk to Cathy. She knew we were talking to her, and a nurse told us we made her passing much easier," Merkle said.
Four months into their grieving process, the couple's car was totaled.
"We were at the Charlotte State Bank on Port Charlotte Boulevard when a driver wiped out the driver's side of our vehicle," Merkle continued.
This happened on May 31. The hit-and-run driver was never caught, and the couple had to dip into their savings to replace the vehicle, he explained.
The new vehicle they purchased was a Chrysler; Merkle retired from Chrysler in Michigan, and he stuck with his company's brand.
But then the new car developed transmission problems. Merkle said he would be contacting the company to get the vehicle replaced.
Meanwhile, the Merkles concentrated on selling more of their merchandise items to replenish savings they spent on the new vehicle.
Having survived the ups and downs of life, Merkle said he found a silver lining this past year. One of the couple's granddaughters suddenly "grew up," he said proudly, and has proven to be a comfort to her grandparents. She is compiling photos and mementos for them.
"And at least we have our own house," he added.
Grateful for little things, like the dinner he and Marge were about to enjoy at home, Merkle said they would find a new place to continue selling their various items. After all, they've only been doing this current line of work for about four decades. Be on the lookout for their company called Lakeside Shoes LLC, as their business is sure to re-emerge someplace in Charlotte County.
When asked about the name, Merkle laughed.
"We don't sell shoes; it was the name of the shoe store we owned in Homestead," he said. "It went defunct after a year, but we kept the company name."
