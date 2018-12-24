Sun holiday hours 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Holiday hours The Sun’s offices will close early today at 2 p.m., and reopen Wednesday at 9 a.m. resuming normal office hours. The offices will be closed Christmas Day. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Shutters, Blinds & Designs 3385 S Access Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-474-9075 Website HD Housecleaning Service 941-769-4455 Isabels & Annabels Mexican Restaurant 201 W. Marion Ave Suite 113, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-4086 Website Country Hound Cafe Palm Plaza, 1951 S McCall Rd # 530, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-7767 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-624-5958 Website Bacon's Furniture & Design 17701 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-4493 Website Happy Home Services Inc 2144 El Jobean Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-766-0115 Website Port Charlotte Dental Care 3441 Conway Blvd , Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-764-9555 Website Lemonbay Soap Co. 3502 N Access Rd #7, Englewood, FL 34224 941-460-6031 Website Medical Pavilion Clinic 2525 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-629-9190 Website Gulf Coast Urology 21260 Olean Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-625-1550 Website River City Grill 131 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 34112 941-639-9080 Website Adorable Dogs 28540 Bermont Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 941-637-9888 All Aboard Travel 12530 World Plaza Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33907 866-249-1087 Website Placida Pearl 352 2643 PLACIDA RD, GROVE CITY, FL 34224 941-474-8730 Website Blind Spot 1312 Market circle , Port Charlotte, FL 33953 941-743-2646 Website Lakeland Gun Show 701 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL 33815 863-665-0092 Website TT's Tiki Bar & Grill 33 Tamiami Trail , Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-637-6770 Website Millennium Physician Group 315 E Olympia Ave # 112, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-4592 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. PRO Football
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.