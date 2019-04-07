Gunyr Morrill, Lemon Bay
Morrill was the spark that kept Lemon Bay offense running both offensively and defensively. He had a knack for creating turnovers and saw success cutting to the basket and being a prime scoring threat for the Mantas.
He was also selected to the SFABC All-Star Team and scored 11 points to help the North defeat the South.
“Over the course of the season really grew into a leadership role, cut down his turnovers, and really became a scoring threat,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said.
Alex Romero, Port Charlotte
Romero orchestrated the Port Charlotte offense and became a lockdown defender. He scored 9.2 points per game with six assists and was the most consistent shooter at the free-throw line (74 percent).
Using his signature finger roll, he was able to slice through defenses and help the Pirates to a 26-2 overall record.
“Alex was probably the quickest ball handler out there,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “They probably could’ve done more offensively, each and every one of them, but they had this unselfishness, which was rewarding.”
Tyler Perry, Port Charlotte
You don’t get to 24-0 without solid scoring and above average defense. Perry helped with both. He lead in scoring and rebounding with 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while getting 57 steals.
He also had a knack for drawing fouls and shot 72 percent from the line.
“Tyler Perry came with it every night,” Rhoten said. “He was ferocious offensively and defensively. Their mindset of playing team basketball and their defensive mindset was the key to our team.”
Brandon Gainey, Port Charlotte
Big man shooting 3-pointers? That’s Gainey. When the Pirates needed to spark a run, Gainey typically delivered with either a barrage of outside shots or a thundering dunk. He averaged 11.6 points points per game and shot 37 percent from deep.
“Brandon was always looking for the big moment,” Rhoten said. “He probably could’ve done more, but he put his teammates in front of himself.”
Makai Reaves, Charlotte
Reaves was a big reason why the Tarpons won the district title. With nine second remaining, Reaves made two free throws to give Charlotte a slim edge that it would hold.
Reaves scored 12.2 points per game with four assists as a senior. Against North Fort Myers, he scored a career high 29 points with 26 coming in the first half.
“He had some great looks and he’s a good shooter when he takes good shots,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said of Reaves’ career high. “He didn’t take one bad shot the entire night.”
Tre Carroll, Charlotte
Carroll had a breakout year in his sophomore campaign. He finished second in scoring behind Player of the Year Ahmad Johnson with 14.3 points per game. He averaged one rebound shy of a double-double.
His best performance came against Cape Coral when he grabbed 20 rebounds to accompany a 24-point scoring effort with a running clock.
“(Carroll) has a really good motor,” Massolio said. “It’s pretty impressive how his motor is at both ends of the floor. He’s very active. 20 rebounds is quite a bit for a kid like that in a running clock. Just think about that.”
Eric Baker, North Port
Baker has always been a good shooter, but played out of position at times this year and amped up his presence in the paint as well. He finished averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and two assists per game.
He had six 20-point games and four games with at least five 3-pointers.
“Going into the season Eric was expected to be our best offensive player, which showed when teams came in with game plans to slow him down,” North Port coach Ryan Power said. “Eric did a great job of using off-ball movement, screens, spacing, timing, and attacking the basket to be our most effective scorer. The team took a major turn when he began focusing on rebounding, recording 4 double doubles in the last 11 games of the year. Eric was a great leader for our team daily in practice and during games, helping to give guidance to all the players around him.”
Chason Rockymore, Venice
In a season of transition for the Venice boys basketball team (10-16, 4-6), Chason Rockymore stepped up to be the Indians’ go-to player.
The senior forward averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game while serving as the main scoring option in the final minutes of games. He did his best work in the paint, using his 6-foot-4, 190-pound frame to grab rebounds and finish plays with powerful dunks.
“Chason had a great season,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “He is so athletic. He was able to score it both inside and outside, so he was tough to guard. He was great to coach, and I am going to miss him.”
Sam Battle, Comm. Christian
Battle was a do-it-all player for the Mustangs. He averaged 15 points, 8.5 rebounds, and three steals in his senior campaign and was a big reason why Community Christian reached the district final and completed one of the most successful seasons in program history.
He was also selected the SFABC All-Star Team.
“He has a chance to play at the next level,” Community Christian coach Kurt Taylor said. “He was outstanding. Sam is a fine young man who has been through a lot. Very good student and a young man who gives of his time and talent to help coach youth basketball in Charlotte County.”
Nate Maybell, DeSoto
Maybell was as exciting as it gets when it comes to stout defense and highlight dunks. He was a force on the glass as well as on the offensive end.
“Nate Maybell had a breakout year,” DeSoto coach Darrel Nicklow said. “The big senior became a leader on the team and with his leaping ability he led the team in blocks and altered opponents shots. His dunks gave the fans and teammates plenty to cheer about as he led the team in scoring for most of the games.”
HONORABLE MENTION: Shemar Fleurissant (F, Port Charlotte), Rondell Adderly (G, Port Charlotte), Caleb Geisendorfer (C, Lemon Bay), Leon Flemming (F, Lemon Bay), Mitch Tosi (C, North Port), Albert Iribarren (G, North Port), Kenny Scribner (G, Charlotte), Tyrik Gainer (G, Charlotte), Arnold Mele (G, DeSoto), Ethan Bray (G, Comm. Christian), Brandon Hill (F, Comm. Christian), Adam Gebel (G, Venice).
