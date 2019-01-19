Sunrise Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 35th anniversary Jan. 26 with a buffet dinner at Kingsway Country Club in Lake Suzy.
Current and former members are invited. Spouses and friends may also come for $30, according to a news release.
“During its 35 years of service, the club and its members have contributed thousands of hours and dollars to a myriad of organizations and causes in the local community,” the release states. “Young children under the age of 5 have been their major emphasis.”
The club sponsors student programs at Port Charlotte High School, Florida Southwestern Collegiate High, Charlotte Preparatory, Murdock Middle School and Neil Armstrong Elementary.
The club meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County. For more information or to make a reservation, call Dawn Marx at 941-815-7291.
‘Almost Sunrise’ to be shown
The city of North Port and Holly’s Hope are presenting an encore viewing of “Almost Sunrise” on Tuesday night.
The film is an award-winning documentary about veterans dealing with depression.
“Almost Sunrise” is about two Iraq war veterans who are “trying to put their combat experience and ‘moral injury’ behind them as they attempt to move on with their lives,” according to the filmmakers.
The movie tells of Tom Voss and Anthony Anderson who “in an attempt to put their haunting Iraq combat experiences behind them, embark on an extraordinary journey — a 2,700 mile trek on foot across America.”
The film is presented at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 22 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.
Free tarps up for grabs
Since Charlotte County received a shipment of surplus tarps from the state, it will be giving them away to residents for disaster preparedness.
“Being prepared should be a priority year round and not just during Hurricane Season. We encourage our residents to not wait until June 1 to begin preparedness efforts,” says Charlotte County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Fuller, in a news release.
Charlotte County residents can get two tarps per vehicle while supplies last.
Tarps will be distributed in the parking lot near the ballfields of the Harold Avenue Recreation Center on Sunday from from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Harold Avenue Recreation Center is at 23400 Harold Ave. in Port Charlotte.
For more information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-833-5610, or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
MLK Parade street closures
Punta Gorda police will direct traffic and close some side streets during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. The route runs south on Taylor Road, east on Charlotte Avenue, and then south on Mary Street. The parade ends at New Operation Cooper Street.
Baseball tournament volunteers needed
The 2019 Snowbird Baseball Classic swings into action Feb. 15 through March 26 throughout area ballparks.
About 20 Division I and 25 Division III baseball teams are scheduled to participate, and volunteers are needed to help run this collegiate tournament, according to a news release.
Volunteer sign-up events will be in North Port, Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
One of those is today from 2-4 p.m., at All-Star Sports Grill, 2360 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte.
Volunteers who cannot attend in person can either register online at www.snowbirdbaseball.com" target="_blank">www.snowbirdbaseball.com or call 941-876-3226. Visit www.snowbirdbaseball.com for the list of participating teams and tournament schedule.
