“Luxury appointed, yet welcoming and comfortable.”
This is how Sunseeker Resorts describes their resort king room which will overlook Charlotte Harbor, according to their website. Complete with a 400 square-foot living space, floor-to-ceiling windows, and “state-of-the-art in-room entertainment options ... this guest room is the perfect retreat” and starts at $175 a night.
Allegiant’s Sunseeker posted the prices of each room option, complete with virtual tours recently. Prices, however, are subject to change, according to Allegiant Travel Company spokesperson Sonya Padgett.
“The prices and amenities listed on the website are meant to give people a general idea of what they can expect when Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens,” Padgett said.
The cheapest rooms start at $175 a night — for both the resort king room, which has one king-sized bed, and the resort queen room, which has two queen-sized beds.
The suite residence rooms are most costly, promising to be “your home-away-from-home”.
The 850 square-foot one-bedroom suite starts at $249 a night, complete with a full kitchen, bar seating and a 160 square-foot balcony.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom suite is 1,200 square-feet, with a banquette table, two separate living rooms and a 200 square-foot balcony. This starts at $349 a night.
The three-bedroom suite, the most spacious option, starts at $499 a night. This 1,500 square-foot living space has two bathrooms and one living room.
Sunseeker Resorts is slated to be constructed by the Fall of 2020.
To learn more, visit the Resort Preview Center at 4949 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
