PORT CHARLOTTE — Sunseeker Resort announced it will undertake an extensive renovation of the Kingsway Country Club and golf course, which it bought in 2018.
The renovation will require closing the 43-year-old institution starting in April 2020 with re-opening scheduled for December 2020. That's just in time for the anticipated completion of the Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, now set for 2021.
"Kingsway Country Club holds a special place in the community, and this renovation will build on its legacy by transforming it into one of the top-tier golf destinations in the country," said Micah Richins, Sunseeker's executive vice president and chief operating officer.
The plan is to fully redesign and refurbish the golf course, including replacing the turf grass, irrigation and drainage systems. The renovation will also expand and enhance the driving range, putting, chipping and bunker practice areas.
The clubhouse will be refurbished along with the restaurant and event space. The maintenance facilities will be relocated to improve the course.
Sunseeker has selected golf architect Kipp Schulties to lead the course renovation. Schulties has led golf course design work at two of 27 golf resorts named as elite by Great Golf Resorts of the World, Sunseeker stated.
Asked if the renovation would make the course eligible for professional tournaments, Allegiant spokesperson Hilarie Gray said, yes.
"The renovations will bring the golf course to an industry top-tier status, which will be absolutely unique in the area," she told the Sun. "This should present many opportunities to hold special events that would be of tremendous benefit to the community, which could certainly include professional tournaments."
As for whether the course yardage will increase, Grey said the renovation design details are not yet determined. Sunseeker will release renderings and other details closer to the April closure date, she said.
Currently, Kingsway is a par 72, 18-hole championship golf course with an 18,000-square-foot club house that was renovated in 2005 following damage by Hurricane Charley.
Sunseeker, which is owned by Allegiant Travel Company, bought the course for use by its resort customers along with legacy Kingsway club members and their guests. The first phase of the resort is expected to have 689 hotel rooms and suites. The course is about 10 minutes to the northeast from the resort site.
