A rendering of what Allegiant Travel Company’s Sunseeker states its new resort could look like along Charlotte Harbor. It was slated to open in spring 2021, but construction ended in 2020 during the pandemic. Phase one includes three hotel towers and the riverfront walkway.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Three of the six giant cranes were swinging Wednesday after 17 idle months at the Sunseeker resort construction site.
Parent company Allegiant Travel and Allegiant Airlines heralded the planned restart of the $510 million Charlotte Harbor waterfront resort in August, but said they were waiting to close on a $350 million loan.
The wait is apparently over, although Allegiant’s media contact did not comment on the loan this week.
“Concrete columns are being poured starting this week,” said Hilarie Grey, managing director of corporate communication. “We are not planning to release daily/weekly detail on specific construction activities, but will provide periodic updates as things move forward.”
Allegiant abruptly halted construction in March 2020 as the pandemic decimated air travel. Before that, the cranes by swinging concrete buckets to workers who were pouring cement into forms that grew the building.
The buildings stopped at two to four stories of nine. The first floor sits many feet above the ground to accommodate potential storm surge during future hurricanes.
On Wednesday, the cranes were delivering other construction materials to workers. Interior structures appeared to be filling in the open floors. The northern most cranes were active.
Completion is expected before early 2023, Redmond has said, allowing for delays due to worldwide supply shortages. This phase of the project will include 180 long-stay suites and 500 hotel rooms along with some 19 restaurants — one on the roof — a giant pool, a ballroom and a waterfront walkway. The walkway and 18 restaurants will be open to the public, but not the pool.
