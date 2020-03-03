PUNTA GORDA — All are invited a sunset celebration and art sale from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Peace River Wildlife Center.
In addition to enjoying the sunset, artist Sandra Manzke will have her artwork for sale and a portion of the proceeds as well as a silent auction will benefit the center.
"When I visited the center last December, I thought it would be a perfect place to hold a fundraiser, especially in light of the fact it's all about animals and that is a large part of the kind of artwork I enjoy creating," Manzke said. "My paintings are stimulated by the marvel of creation whether it be an awe-inspiring sunset, a beautiful landscape or other eye-captivating scenes. And of course, animals."
Manzke first began displaying her work at the Visual Art Center. She soon joined the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County and began participating in the Art in Public Places events.
"Through this participation, my work has been displayed at The Charlotte Harbor and Event Conference Center, The Punta Gorda Airport, The Charlotte Arts Gallery at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, The Chamber of Commerce and The Mid County Regional Library in Port Charlotte," Manzke said. "In addition, I have been a vendor at the Saturday Farmer’s Market in Punta Gorda."
This "meet and greet" with the artist and the animals will be the final event of the season where the public is invited free of charge.
The timing of this fundraiser is important because a thief recently broke into Wildlife Center and used a 3-foot-long crowbar to steal the safe, which was hidden and bolted to the floor. It contained a couple thousand dollars in cash.
Peace River Wildlife Center is located at 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway in Punta Gorda.
For more information, visit prwildlife.org.
