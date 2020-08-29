Although volunteers at Fawcett Memorial Hospital haven’t been able to visit patients over the past several months, they are still doing their part in spreading cheer to the sick.
Hospital volunteers are making sunshine calls to connect with patients from the safety of their homes.
According to a recent press release from Fawcett, a sunshine call is a friendly check-in to see how the patient is doing, ask if they need anything, and provide an ear just to listen. Some patients chat about their families, upbringing, time spent in the military, how they’ve been feeling, or anything else they’d like to discuss.
Volunteers are given a daily list of patients who agree to receive the sunshine calls.
“I have been a patient a few times at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and I know how long the day can be,” said Ruth Batts, longtime volunteer at Fawcett in the press release. “When I make the calls and I connect with the patients, I hear the gratitude in their voice that they are more than just a number.”
The Sunshine Calls program is managed by volunteer coordinator Judy Ammon. Monday through Friday she gathers a patient list and compares it to the previous day. She then contacts the group of volunteers who are participating each day and gives them their patient list. The volunteers make all of their sunshine calls by noon and then report back to Judy via telephone about any requests or feedback from the patients. Patient requests, like crossword puzzles or cards, are then delivered to the patients with a sunshine note.
“They feel the hospital cares about them as a person,” Batts said in the press release. “Something as simple as a phone call offering puzzles, playing cards, and other assorted items makes me feel as though I am making their day just a little bit better.”
The hospital is monitoring the community trends of COVID-19 and soon hopes to allow visitors back during specific time frames, according to the press release.
“We understand that nothing can replace the feeling of a family member or friend visiting a patient in the hospital,” said Brandy Hershberger, chief nursing officer at Fawcett, in the press release. “Our hope is that the sunshine calls can help brighten their day and help in the recovery process during this restrictive time.”
