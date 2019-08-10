A non-partisan position required to register to a political party seems counter intuitive.
And a handful of Florida counties mandated in their county charters certain position races be non-partisan, such as the supervisor of elections.
Lee County commissioners had to change the county's charter Tuesday to comply with state law, according to the meeting's agenda. Previously, the county required a non-partisan election for the Supervisor of Elections.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled in April that counties officially must have partisan elections for their executive offices. The now-required partisan positions include the clerk of the circuit court, comptroller, property appraiser, sheriff, supervisor of elections and tax collector.
However, Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties have had Supervisor of Elections candidates registered with a party during their races prior to the ruling.
This "has been the typical election framework in Florida law for decades," said Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
"Proponents of partisan elections believe that withholding a candidate’s party affiliation from the ballot deprives the voter of important information relating to that person’s core beliefs," Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis said. "If you know nothing else about a candidate, identification of party affiliation gives you a tidbit to consider."
Stamoulis added that non-partisan judicial races always generate the most calls to his office, with voters wanting to learn more about candidates during an election.
When DeSoto County Supervisor of Elections Mark Negley was first elected in 2000 as a Democrat, "there were very few registered Republican voters," he said, adding that "all local elected officials were Democrats."
At that time, there were approximately 10,000 registered Democrats and 2,000 registered Republicans.
Even though candidates have a party affiliation during the election, "the office itself should always be run in a nonpartisan manner, no exceptions," Stamoulis said.
"Regardless of political party affiliation," Turner said, "my staff and I are always nonpartisan in our duties, such as registering voters and conducting elections."
"As Supervisor of Elections, we have no partisanship," Negley said. "We host the process for each and every voter, regardless of party affiliation."
Stamoulis was elected unopposed in 2016 registered as a Republican. He was reelected in 2012 against three other Republican candidates and two write-in candidates. He was first elected in 2008.
Ron Turner, the Sarasota County supervisor of elections, was also elected unopposed in 2016 registered as a Republican.
