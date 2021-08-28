Southwest Florida has both low crime and cost of living rates, despite the state’s growth rate by 15.3% from 2010 to 2021, according to recent surveys.
Data showing the area’s affordability and low crime rate — compiled by 247wallstreet.com and cityrating.com, respectively — is being shared with businesses who are considering coming to our area, said Dave Gammon, executive director of the Charlotte County Office of Economic Development.
“We absolutely do share our low crime rate, housing affordability, little traffic, plus many natural assets such as the harbor, weather and quality of life; we stress these big-time,” he said.
During the 1950s and 1960s land boom, with ads proclaiming “C’mon down,” people did. But despite the population shift to Florida, which has a population of nearly 22 million, making it the third most populous state, the cost of living has remained just 0.6% more than the U.S. average, and that’s for the entire state.
Of the 67 Florida counties, DeSoto comes out on top for our area. It is Florida’s fifth more affordable county in terms of the cost of living index. A family of four there can live relatively well on $67,828.77, according to a 247wallst.com recent survey, which used 2019 data.
Coming in at No. 33 for the least expensive county in which to live, is Charlotte, where an annual income of $73,638.92 allows a family of four to live comfortably.
Sarasota County is the eighth most expensive county in Florida. A family of four there would need an annual income of $80,613.46.
The county with the lowest cost of living is Suwannee County, whose largest city is Live Oak. A family of four there needs $65,338.49.
The most expensive county in which to live is Monroe County whose city is Key West. A family in that county needs an annual income of $104,036.60.
Crime rates
The crime rate is also a huge factor when people and businesses make a decision to relocate. Of the three counties in the area, Charlotte County comes on top for having the lowest crime rate of 1,299 per 100,000 population, according to 247wallst.com.
Statewide, the crime rate is 2,524 for every 100,000 people.
Both Sarasota and DeSoto counties had lower crime rates than the state average, but not as low as Charlotte’s.
Sarasota County’s rate is 1,929 per 100,000 and DeSoto County’s rate is 2,069 per 100,000 population.
According to 247wallst.com, Punta Gorda has a lower overall crime rate than the majority of U.S. cities. For comparison, the national total crime rate is 2,489 incidents for every 100,000 people; Punta Gorda’s overall crime rate is 43% lower than the overall crime rate in Florida.
Cityrating.com reported Punta Gorda’s crime is on an overall downward trend and predicted the 2021 crime rate in Punta Gorda is expected to be lower than in 2019.
North Port, too, has a lower overall crime rate than the majority of U.S. cities, and its rate 40% lower than the overall crime rate in Florida, according to 247wallst.com.
Cityrating.com reported, however, that crime statistics report an overall upward trend in crime based on data from 20 years, with violent crime and property crime increasing. Based on this trend, the crime rate in North Port for 2021 is expected to be higher than in 2019.
But North Port has had a population boom, with U.S. Census projections putting it at around 75,000 this year. The U.S. Census in 2010 reported its population at 57,300.
Arcadia’s crime rate is 23% lower than the state’s crime rate, reported 247wallst.com, and crime statistics show an overall downward trend in crime based on data from 15 years, with both violent crime and property crime decreasing, according to cityrating.com.
The largest cities surrounding us had higher crime rates, which reflect their size.
Both Fort Myers and Sarasota have higher overall crime rates than the vast majority of U.S. cities, according to the 247wallst.com survey.
The national total crime rate is 2,489 incidents for every 100,000 people, and the state’s crime rate is 2,524 per 100,000 people.
Sarasota’s crime rate is 47% higher than the overall crime rate in Florida, and Fort Myers’ rate is 13% higher than the state’s crime rate.
The city with the highest crime rate in the state is Florida City at 9,885 per 100,000 population. It is located in Miami-Dade County, south of Homestead.
The safest city in the state is Marco Island; its crime rate is 497 per 100,000 population.
