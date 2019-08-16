MURDOCK - A suspect accused in an early Friday shooting at Emerald City adult entertainment center was taken into custody in Lee County hours after the shooting.

Gary Allen Potter II, 21, was taken into custody by the Lee County Sheriff's Office in connection with the shooting at the club reported at 2:14 a.m. in the parking lot of the facility at 1225 Tamiami Trail in Murdock. 

Potter reportedly left the scene in a Volkswagen Jetta with a Florida licence plate of JID P83. 

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said the victim, an adult male, was in stable condition. 

"The investigation and the crime scene are still active," authorities said in a social media post. 

It noted activity center for businesses in Charlotte Trade Center Building B "will be affected until the crime scene is cleared."

- This story will be updated. 

