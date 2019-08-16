MURDOCK - A person was shot and a suspect is being sought in an early Friday shooting at Emerald City adult entertainment center. 

Authorities are seeking Gary Allen Potter II, 21, in connection with the shooting at the club reported at 2:14 a.m. at the facility at 1225 Tamiami Trail in Murdock. 

Potter is thought to be driving a Volkswagen Jetta with a Florida licence plate of JID P83. 

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said a victim is in stable condition. 

"The investigation and the crime scene are still active," authorities said in a social media post. 

It noted activity center for businesses in Charlotte Trade Center Building B "will be affected until the crime scene is cleared."

- This story will be updated. 

