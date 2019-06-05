A Jeep stolen from the Race Trac parking lot on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte crashed at Sandhill Boulevard Wednesday afternoon before the suspects continued to flee on Interstate 75.
The 2015 Jeep Wrangler, occupied by three black males, was taken at approximately 2:20 p.m. and was involved in a crash at Kings Highway and Sandhill Boulevard as the suspects attempted to evade law enforcement.
Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office pursued the Jeep on Interstate 75 before discontinuing near mile marker 176.
According to CCSO, the Jeep is wrapped for a real estate business with a blue front, white doors with markings, and a red rear. It likely has passenger side damage related to the crash. Anyone who sees the Jeep is asked to contact local law enforcement. If you have information on the theft or suspects, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013 or submit a tip anonymously through the agency's mobile app.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
