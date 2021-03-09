A Brinks driver was held at gunpoint on Monday afternoon outside of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the suspects.
The two unknown suspects were loitering around the parking lot and seemingly picking up trash while wearing hats, masks and neon colored vests to pose as safety workers, according to the CCSO.
The pair, who appear to be male, ran away after the incident and sped off in a possible gray or silver sedan, deputies said. Authorities did not say if the suspects took any money.
CCSO asks anyone who has information regarding the incident or identifying information on the two suspects to call 941-639-0013.
The victim is OK, according to a Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
