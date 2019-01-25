A witness told Charlotte County Sheriff's Office this afternoon they saw the occupants of a Gray Ford van with Ohio registration plates grab a woman with curly blonde hair and force her into the van.
It happened in the area of US 41 and Burnt Store Rd. in Punta Gorda at about 12:50 p.m.
Spokesperson Skip Conroy said the incident was a domestic dispute, and the individuals involved were later found at a residence on the 12000 block of 5th Avenue. According to Conroy, no crime was committed.
