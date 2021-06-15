A misunderstanding resulted in a passenger reporting a suspicious incident when she summoned a Lyft ride, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
A rider informed dispatchers June 8 that the previous day, her Lyft ride was "suspicious in nature" and that she was in fear.
As a result, she and her fellow riders exited the vehicle.
The Criminal Investigations Division took the lead on the investigation and contacted the Lyft driver, who cooperated with detectives.
The driver told them that after his credit card was declined at the gas station, he needed to get an alternate form of payment.
However, after getting off the interstate, the passenger asked to get out of the car. The driver stopped and put the car in park so the rear doors would unlock, and all his occupants got out of the vehicle.
He explained his vehicle's safety feature requires it to be placed in park to allow back seat passengers to exit, and he wanted to ensure the passengers' safety by stopping in a safe location.
Apparently before he put the vehicle in park, the riders tried to get out while the rear doors were still locked.
Investigators reviewed the driver's bank statements, which supported the claim. The investigation concluded that the driver did not prevent the passengers from exiting the vehicle at any point and it was determined no crime had occurred.
The CCSO has advised that anyone using ride-share services to follow a few safety tips:
• Always ask, "What's my name?" Never get into a vehicle unless the driver can identify you by name. If they're your actual driver, they will know your first name and destination.
• Verify the car and driver. You must match the make, model and license plate of the car to what's listed in the app. Make sure their personal appearance also matches the driver profile.
• Use trip-sharing features. Both major ride-share companies offer the ability to "Share trip status" or "Share route" with trusted family and friends.
• Choose where to sit wisely. It is safer to sit in the back seat of the car because it creates two possible exits and increases space between you and the driver.
• Trust your gut. If at any point something seems off about your ride or driver, speak up and ask to end the ride at a safe location.
The CCSO said it encourages all passengers and drivers to call or text 9-1-1 when help is needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.