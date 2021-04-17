SUV slams into Port Charlotte house

This SUV drove into a home on Easy Street near Croton Terrace in Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Fire & EMS, along with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Saturday. The SUV caused significant damage to the home, and at least one patient may have been airlifted to a hospital.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRISTY FEINBERG
