SUV slams into Port Charlotte house

This SUV drove into a home on Easy Street near Croton Terrace in Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Fire & EMS, along with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Saturday. The SUV caused significant damage to the home, and at least one patient may have been airlifted to a hospital.
